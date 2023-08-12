Liam Gallagher Shares Knebworth 22 Performance Of Champagne Supernova

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is sharing video of Knebworth 22 performance of the Oasis classic, "Champagne Supernova", in sync with the live album's August 11 release.
The project captures the rocker in concert at the UK venue that was the scene of his former band's era-defining gigs of the '90s; the pair of sold-out June 2022 gigs saw the singer perform before more than 170,000 fans over the weekend.
Gallagher's set - which mixed Oasis classic with tracks from his three solo albums - came in sync with news that his third record, "C'mon You Know", had delivered a third straight No. 1 debut on the UK charts.
"So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year," says Gallagher. "We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx."
Watch video of the "Champagne Supernova" performance here.
