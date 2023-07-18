Melanie 'The Magic Bus' Previously Unreleased Live Radio Broadcast Now On Limited Edition CD

(Glass Onyon) Y&T Music is very proud to release of a rare and previously unreleased live radio show from April, 1972 by legendary singer-songwriter, Melanie. This 52 year old recording has never been heard before and features Melanie being interviewed by the late Curtis Schwartz at WBUS in Miami, Florida. Melanie performs 10 songs during her visit to the station and the tape has been restored and mastered by Beau Jarred Shekeryk to achieve the best possible quality. This album is limited to 1,000 copies.

"I have gotten over being in competition with my past. I now immerse myself into every precious moment of the here and now. But every so often, I can sit back and listen to the young Melanie and enjoy it. I hope you will as well. This is my gift to all of you who have supported me all these years - 'The Magic Bus' recordings." - Melanie

Y&T Music has previously released by several artists, including The Mavericks, Mary Karlzen, For Squirrels, Eric Andersen, Arlan Feiles, Amanda Green, Sweet Lizzy Project, Mandy Marylane, Charlie Pickett along with tribute albums by Pete Ham and folk troubadours Fred Neil and Jim Wurster. Order it here and see the tracklisting below:

The Songs

Poet

Six String

Center Of The Circle

Steppin'

Some Say I Got Devil

Hearing the News

Any Guy

My Deep Down Is Low

Ring The Living Bell

What Wondrous Love

