Melanie 'The Magic Bus' Previously Unreleased Live Radio Broadcast Now On Limited Edition CD

(Glass Onyon) Y&T Music is very proud to release of a rare and previously unreleased live radio show from April, 1972 by legendary singer-songwriter, Melanie. This 52 year old recording has never been heard before and features Melanie being interviewed by the late Curtis Schwartz at WBUS in Miami, Florida. Melanie performs 10 songs during her visit to the station and the tape has been restored and mastered by Beau Jarred Shekeryk to achieve the best possible quality. This album is limited to 1,000 copies.
"I have gotten over being in competition with my past. I now immerse myself into every precious moment of the here and now. But every so often, I can sit back and listen to the young Melanie and enjoy it. I hope you will as well. This is my gift to all of you who have supported me all these years - 'The Magic Bus' recordings." - Melanie
Y&T Music has previously released by several artists, including The Mavericks, Mary Karlzen, For Squirrels, Eric Andersen, Arlan Feiles, Amanda Green, Sweet Lizzy Project, Mandy Marylane, Charlie Pickett along with tribute albums by Pete Ham and folk troubadours Fred Neil and Jim Wurster. Order it here and see the tracklisting below:
The Songs
Poet
Six String
Center Of The Circle
Steppin'
Some Say I Got Devil
Hearing the News
Any Guy
My Deep Down Is Low
Ring The Living Bell
What Wondrous Love
Melanie Martinez's 'VOID' Video A Big Hit
Melanie Martinez Celebrates Highest Charting Album To Date With PORTALS
Melanie Martinez Announces North American Portals Tour
Melanie Martinez Delivers Portals Album
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour- more
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast
Godsmack Expand North American Tour
Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video
Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video
Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video
Singled Out: Phil Aiken's Lesser Lights
Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short
Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall