Metallica Get Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video

Video still

Metallica had a no video policy back in 1986 when they released their iconic "Master Of Puppets" album. Fast forward to this week and the band has released an animated lyric video for the title track.

The song was recently featured prominently in the season finale of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things", which catapulted the song onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the very first time.

The group recruited U.K. design agency ILOVEDUST to create the new video. They have recently worked on projects for Ozzy Osbourne forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9" and the Foo Fighters "Studio 666" film. Watch the video below:

