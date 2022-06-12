(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a May 29th performance of their 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", that was captured at the Boston Calling festival.
The song was the title track to their second album, which they recorded in in Copenhagen, Denmark with Flemming Rasmussen, who would also join the group to produce 1986's "Master Of Puppets."
The band previously shared footage of "Whiplash" from their appearance at the festival, which saw Nine Inch Nails headline the first two days and the San Francisco rockers top a closing night bill that featured Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Glass Animals, among others.
Metallica will next be seen kicking off a European tour at Denmark's Copenhell festival on June 15. Watch the video here.
Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Boston Calling
Metallica Share Bottlerock Performance Of The Unforgiven
Metallica Share Live Hardwired Video From Bottlerock
Metallica Share Live Fade To Black Video
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Have 'Very Major Surgery'- Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video- The Rolling Stones- more
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic Back In Black- Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show- Jack White- more
Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity- more
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool
Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' At Boston Calling
Ringo Starr Postpones Final Dates On Tour Due To Covid
Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour
Scorpions: Breaking the Band TV Special Coming
Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall
Singled Out: John McDonough's Love You Just For You