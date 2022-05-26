Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the US National anthem before a San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball game at the city's Oracle Park on May 24, and the video from the event has surfaced online.
The band were on hand for the 8th annual Metallica Night at the ballpark, with Lars Ulrich announcing the lineup, Hetfield throwing out the first pitch, and Robert Trujillo exchanging the lineup cards and announcing "Play Ball!"
Special Event Metallica packages included a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Metallica / Giants T-shirt, while a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.
