Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their Black Album classic, "Sad But True", during a May 7 show in Curitiba, Brazil, and the band are streaming video from the event.
The tune was the fifth single from the self-titled 1991 record, which delivered the band's commercial breakthrough as Metallica's first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
"Sad But True" follows "Whiskey In The Jar" as the latest video from Curitiba shared by the band from a recently-completed six-show South American tour, which wrapped up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.
Following upcoming appearances at a pair of US festivals - Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29 - Metallica will head to Europe to play shows on the summer festival circuit. Watch the new live video here.
Metallica Share Live Video For Brazil Concert
Metallica Share 'No Remorse' Video From Brazil
Metallica Share Blackened Video From Brazil
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single
Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation Share Faded Out Video
Dio's Holy Diver Remixed and Expanded For Ronnie's 80th Birthday
ZZ Top Release Raw Tube Snake Bobbie Video
Chicago Releases First New Music in 8 Years If This Is Goodbye
Metallica Rock Sad But True In Brazil
Singled Out: Valerian Sun's The Burnout