Metallica Share Firenze Rocks 'Trapped Under Ice' Video

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica have shared video of a performance of their 1984 classic, "Trapped Under Ice", during a June 19th appearance at the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence, Italy.

The tune from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during their headline set on the final night of the four-day event, which also saw appearances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Jerry Cantrell, among others.

The Firenze show marked the third date of Metallica summer tour of Europe, which opened at Denmark's Copenhell on June 15 and will wrap up at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8.

This past week, Metallica cancelled a June 29 headlining appearance at the Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland just hours before the event after an unidentified member within their touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch video from Firenze Rocks here.

