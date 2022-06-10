Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Boston Calling

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of their performance of their 1983 classic, "Whiplash", that was captured during their May 29th appearance at the Boston Calling festival.
The track was originally featured on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which they began recording a month after they fired Dave Mustaine and brought in new guitarist Kirk Hammett, who was a founding member of the California thrash band Exodus.
Several songs from the debut remain fan favorites and continue in high rotation in live shows, including "Seek & Destroy", "The Four Horsemen" and "Motorbreath."
Metallica are currently preparing to launch a summer series of dates across Europe that will begin at Denmark's Copenhell festival on June 15. Watch the video here.
