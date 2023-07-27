Metallica: All Within My Hands Launches Year Five Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative

(NLM) Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, launches year five of the Metallica Scholars Initiative with an additional $1.85m to expand programs. "The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program." - Lars Ulrich
The major workforce education initiative that Metallica's All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation launched in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), is marking its fifth year with the addition of 11 new colleges to its existing 31-college roster, and an ambitious expansion into new programs. Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) now directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states in the US to enhance their career and technical education programs. To date, Metallica and their foundation have invested over $6MM in the American workforce.
Reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level, each new school brings incredible opportunities to a thriving and growing community, says All Within My Hands Executive Director Peter Delgrosso.
"With the launch of the fifth year of the program, we will now have supported well over 5,000 Metallica Scholars across workforce education. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative community of the nation's best community colleges creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices. As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately the impact is felt in their local communities, and on the national scale, as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill, or create, much needed workforce and technical positions."
The new schools will each receive $100,000 to enhance the student experience as they receive career training for economic development. The 11 schools joining MSI this year are:
Aiken Technical College - Aiken, South Carolina
Central Wyoming College - Riverton, Wyoming
Columbia State Community College - Columbia, Tennessee
Front Range Community College - Westminster, Colorado
Itawamba Community College - Fulton, Mississippi
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Green Bay, Wisconsin
Oxnard College (Ventura County Community College District) - Oxnard, California
South Central College - North Mankato, Minnesota
South Louisiana Community College - Lafayette, Louisiana
Texas State Technical College - Waco, Texas
Western Dakota Technical College - Rapid City, South Dakota
The newly added schools are joining the veteran 31 schools invited to continue. Each year the returning colleges play an integral part in helping guide the success of the new schools.
The returning schools are:
Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio
Central Community College - Grand Island, Nebraska
Central Piedmont Community College - Charlotte, North Carolina
Clackamas Community College - Oregon City, Oregon
Clinton Community College - Clinton, Iowa
College of Lake County - Grayslake, Illinois
Columbia Gorge Community College - The Dalles, Oregon
Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, Maryland
East Central College - Union, Missouri
Elizabethtown Community & Technical College - Elizabethtown, Kentucky
Gateway Technical College - Kenosha, Wisconsin
Grand Rapids Community College - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Guilford Technical Community College - Jamestown, North Carolina
Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey
Lone Star College - The Woodlands, Texas
Middlesex Community College - Lowell, Massachusetts
Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi
Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, Virginia
Northwest-Shoals Community College - Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Pima Community College - Tuscon, Arizona
Polk State College - Winter Haven, Florida
Rockland Community College - Suffern, New York
Salt Lake Community College - Salt Lake City, Utah
San Juan College - Farmington, New Mexico
Spokane Community College - Spokane, Washington
Valencia College - Orlando, Florida
Victor Valley College - Victorville, California
West Virginia University Parkersburg - Parkersburg, Wes Virginia
Westchester Community College - Valhalla, New York
WSU-Tech - Wichita, Kansas
What began with ten colleges and mostly manufacturing programs in its first round in 2019 has developed into a diverse list of workforce opportunities for students who are interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers in fields and positions including:
Agriculture
Automation and Robotics
Automotive Technology
Aviation, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design
Carpentry
Computerized Manufacturing (CNC)
Construction Technology
Criminal Justice
Culinary Arts
Cybersecurity
Diesel Technology
Dental Hygiene
Electrical Engineering
EMT
Fire Technology
Healthcare
Heating & Ventilation (HVAC)
Heavy Equipment Operator
Hospitality
Industrial Maintenance Technology
Lineworker
Manufacturing & Machining
Mechanical Design
Mechatronics Engineering
Process Technology
Trucking (CDL)
Welding
Wind Energy
