Metallica: All Within My Hands Launches Year Five Of The Metallica Scholars Initiative

Logo

(NLM) Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, launches year five of the Metallica Scholars Initiative with an additional $1.85m to expand programs. "The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program." - Lars Ulrich

The major workforce education initiative that Metallica's All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation launched in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), is marking its fifth year with the addition of 11 new colleges to its existing 31-college roster, and an ambitious expansion into new programs. Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) now directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states in the US to enhance their career and technical education programs. To date, Metallica and their foundation have invested over $6MM in the American workforce.

Reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level, each new school brings incredible opportunities to a thriving and growing community, says All Within My Hands Executive Director Peter Delgrosso.

"With the launch of the fifth year of the program, we will now have supported well over 5,000 Metallica Scholars across workforce education. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative community of the nation's best community colleges creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices. As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately the impact is felt in their local communities, and on the national scale, as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill, or create, much needed workforce and technical positions."

The new schools will each receive $100,000 to enhance the student experience as they receive career training for economic development. The 11 schools joining MSI this year are:

Aiken Technical College - Aiken, South Carolina

Central Wyoming College - Riverton, Wyoming

Columbia State Community College - Columbia, Tennessee

Front Range Community College - Westminster, Colorado

Itawamba Community College - Fulton, Mississippi

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Oxnard College (Ventura County Community College District) - Oxnard, California

South Central College - North Mankato, Minnesota

South Louisiana Community College - Lafayette, Louisiana

Texas State Technical College - Waco, Texas

Western Dakota Technical College - Rapid City, South Dakota

The newly added schools are joining the veteran 31 schools invited to continue. Each year the returning colleges play an integral part in helping guide the success of the new schools.

The returning schools are:

Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio

Central Community College - Grand Island, Nebraska

Central Piedmont Community College - Charlotte, North Carolina

Clackamas Community College - Oregon City, Oregon

Clinton Community College - Clinton, Iowa

College of Lake County - Grayslake, Illinois

Columbia Gorge Community College - The Dalles, Oregon

Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, Maryland

East Central College - Union, Missouri

Elizabethtown Community & Technical College - Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Gateway Technical College - Kenosha, Wisconsin

Grand Rapids Community College - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Guilford Technical Community College - Jamestown, North Carolina

Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey

Lone Star College - The Woodlands, Texas

Middlesex Community College - Lowell, Massachusetts

Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi

Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, Virginia

Northwest-Shoals Community College - Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Pima Community College - Tuscon, Arizona

Polk State College - Winter Haven, Florida

Rockland Community College - Suffern, New York

Salt Lake Community College - Salt Lake City, Utah

San Juan College - Farmington, New Mexico

Spokane Community College - Spokane, Washington

Valencia College - Orlando, Florida

Victor Valley College - Victorville, California

West Virginia University Parkersburg - Parkersburg, Wes Virginia

Westchester Community College - Valhalla, New York

WSU-Tech - Wichita, Kansas

What began with ten colleges and mostly manufacturing programs in its first round in 2019 has developed into a diverse list of workforce opportunities for students who are interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers in fields and positions including:

Agriculture

Automation and Robotics

Automotive Technology

Aviation, Computer-Aided Drafting & Design

Carpentry

Computerized Manufacturing (CNC)

Construction Technology

Criminal Justice

Culinary Arts

Cybersecurity

Diesel Technology

Dental Hygiene

Electrical Engineering

EMT

Fire Technology

Healthcare

Heating & Ventilation (HVAC)

Heavy Equipment Operator

Hospitality

Industrial Maintenance Technology

Lineworker

Manufacturing & Machining

Mechanical Design

Mechatronics Engineering

Process Technology

Trucking (CDL)

Welding

Wind Energy

Related Stories

Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of No Leaf Clover In Sweden

Metallica Stream 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' From Gothenburg

Metallica Perform Fuel In Sweden

More Metallica News