Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris

(hennemusic) Metallica can be seen rocking their 1996 classic, "King Nothing", in newly-released pro-shot video from a May 19 show in Paris, France. The fourth single from "Load" was featured during the second of two concerts at the city's Stade de France.

Metallica are on the road in support of their latest album, "72 Seasons", which was recorded at the band's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022 and produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

The project recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales chart after opening week sales of 134,000 copies delivered the biggest sales week for any rock or hard rock album since Tool's 2019 record "Fear Inoculum" debuted with 248,000 in its first week; "72 Seasons" also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 after selling a combined 146,000 units across all formats

The arrival of the 2023 record on the Billboard 200 marks the band's 12th US top 10 charting album - of which eight have reached the top two.

Stream video of the Paris performance of "King Nothing" here.

