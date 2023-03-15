Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages

Promo photo

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a new series of lyric videos in eight languages for the "72 Seasons" track, "If Darkness Had A Son." The song is now available to stream alongside companion lyrics in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

"If Darkness Had A Son" is the latest preview to "72 Seasons", which was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and will be released on April 14.

"We have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way!," says the band. "It's been six years since 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct', so we think it's about time for some new music."

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," explains Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

The group will premiere the album with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.

Check out the new lyric videos for "If Darkness Had A Son" here.

