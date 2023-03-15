Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing a new series of lyric videos in eight languages for the "72 Seasons" track, "If Darkness Had A Son." The song is now available to stream alongside companion lyrics in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.
"If Darkness Had A Son" is the latest preview to "72 Seasons", which was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and will be released on April 14.
"We have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way!," says the band. "It's been six years since 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct', so we think it's about time for some new music."
"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," explains Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."
The group will premiere the album with a global listening party in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, April 13.
Check out the new lyric videos for "If Darkness Had A Son" here.
Metallica Cements Partnership With Furnace Record Pressing
To Live Is To Die: The Life & Death Of Metallica's Cliff Burton Third Edition Coming
Metallica Share Trailer For 72 Seasons Global Movie Theater Premiere
Metallica Deliver If Darkness Had a Son Video
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour
Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages
Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced
Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced
Toxic Holocaust and Havok Announce Summer Coheadlining Tour
Broadside Recruit The Home Team's Brian Butcher For Cruel Single
Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Arrives to Rave Reviews