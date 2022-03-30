Miranda Lambert Launching Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency

Residency Poster

(EBM) Miranda Lambert has announced that she will be launching her headlining Las Vegas residency this fall. We were sent the following details: "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" opens Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 for a run of 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency," will give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts from Lambert's seven No. 1 albums as well as her forthcoming project, Palomino, set for release April 29.



"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," shares the woman celebrated by UPROXX as "the queen of modern country." "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines - and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa - so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we've dreamed up. I'm really excited about this!"



Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Miranda Lambert's residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, April 1 at 12 p.m. PT until Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. PT.



"Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" Dates

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert Shares 'Strange' Video And Announces New Album

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Reviving The Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert Inducted Into The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Miranda Lambert Unleashes 'If I Were A Cowboy' Video

News > Miranda Lambert