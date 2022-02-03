NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a special intimate acoustic tour of North America in support of their latest album Into The Mystery.

The Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour will feature support from Patrick Droney and will visit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning April 18tg in Winnipeg, MB.

Frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say, "The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career. The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band.

"So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again." See the dates below:

April 18, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

April 20, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 21, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium

April 22, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 24, 2022 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 25, 2022 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - Morrison Center

April 26, 2022 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Silva Concert Hall

April 28, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

May 01, 2022 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 02, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

May 04, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

May 05, 2022 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

May 06, 2022 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 07, 2022 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

May 09, 2022 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

May 10, 2022 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

May 12, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Pavilion

May 13, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 14, 2022 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Theater

May 15, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

May 17, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church

May 18, 2022 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater

May 20, 2022 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

May 21, 2022 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

May 22, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre*

*Performing two shows

