NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a special intimate acoustic tour of North America in support of their latest album Into The Mystery.
The Into The Mystery Acoustic Tour will feature support from Patrick Droney and will visit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning April 18tg in Winnipeg, MB.
Frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say, "The success of the acoustic tours over the years has been one of the biggest surprises of our career. The intimacy and conversation that takes place in these beautiful theaters has been a pretty magical experience for us as a band.
"So much of our music was written and recorded acoustically in a living room, and with two new albums to pull from, we want to bring that experience to you again." See the dates below:
April 18, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
April 20, 2022 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 21, 2022 - Calgary, AB - Southern Jubilee Auditorium
April 22, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 24, 2022 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 25, 2022 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - Morrison Center
April 26, 2022 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Silva Concert Hall
April 28, 2022 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
April 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
May 01, 2022 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
May 02, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
May 04, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 05, 2022 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
May 06, 2022 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
May 07, 2022 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
May 09, 2022 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre
May 10, 2022 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center
May 12, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Pavilion
May 13, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 14, 2022 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Theater
May 15, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
May 17, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church
May 18, 2022 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater
May 20, 2022 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
May 21, 2022 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
May 22, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre*
*Performing two shows
