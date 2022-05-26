New Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Travelin' Band' Video Released

RSD cover art

(Shore Fire Media) Craft Recordings have shared a brand-new music video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 hit, "Travelin' Band," from their fifth studio album Cosmo's Factory.

The video offers a rare glimpse of the band on the road in 1969 and 1970-at the height of their international success-as the camera follows them from brightly lit stages to the hodgepodge of planes, buses, motorcycles and more, that brought them to perform for their growing number of adoring fans.

The music video releases in advance of Record Store Day's exclusive Travelin' Band (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) 7-inch coming on June 18th. Mirroring the original double A-sided "Travelin' Band"/ "Who'll Stop the Rain" 45, which dropped in January 1970, this release showcases what were the band's newest songs in a live setting. Side A features the first-time release of Royal Albert Hall performance of the song from April 14, 1970. Side B, meanwhile, offers a live version of "Who'll Stop the Rain," recorded at the Oakland Coliseum.

Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1968 self-titled debut album introduced the world to guitar-playing brothers John and Tom Fogerty, drummer Doug Clifford, and bassist Stu Cook, four young men out of the San Francisco Bay Area. After launching their debut with breakout hits like "Proud Mary" and "Born on the Bayou," the band released an unparalleled three additional studio albums in one year (1969).



Cosmo's Factory continued their creative burst through 1970, led by the "Travelin' Band" and "Who'll Stop the Rain" single which peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard charts. The former, with its on-the-nose lyrical depiction of the band's new reality, found the band exploring a more traditional rock and roll sound compared to the "swamp rock" of their earlier releases. Cosmo's Factory has since been certified 4x-platinum, and over the past 50-plus years, these songs and many more from Creedence's canon have become part of the Great American Songbook as both rock staples and timeless standards.



The new "Travelin' Band" music video comes on the heels of the announcement of a forthcoming feature documentary concert film, presented by Craft Recordings, Concord Originals, and Marathan Films. Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall will feature the only full concert footage of the original Creedence Clearwater Revival members ever released, alongside unseen footage of the band as they ascended from humble beginnings in El Cerrito, CA to arguably the biggest band in the world. The film was directed by 2x-GRAMMY(r) Award-winner Bob Smeaton and narrated by Academy Award (r) -winner Jeff Bridges. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert Documentary

Creedence Clearwater Revival Long Lost 1970 Recordings Set For Release

Creedence Clearwater Revival Scored Their Very First No. 1 Single 2021 In Review

Creedence Clearwater Revival Score Their Very First No. 1 Single

News > Creedence Clearwater Revival