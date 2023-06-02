Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album

Album art

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming their new album, "Council Skies", as part of its release on June 2. The project marks the fourth full record by Gallagher and company, and first since 2017's "Who Built The Moon?"

The rocker recorded the project at his Lone Star Recording Studios in London, and co-produced the set with long-time collaborator Paul 'Strangeboy' Stacey.

"It's going back to the beginning," says Noel about the album. "Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be ... that's as true to me now as it was in the early '90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that's what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way."

Gallagher launched the record last fall with the release of the set's lead single, "Pretty Boy." Stream "Council Skies" in full here.

