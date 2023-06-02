.

Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album

Bruce Henne | 06-02-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Noel Gallagher Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming their new album, "Council Skies", as part of its release on June 2. The project marks the fourth full record by Gallagher and company, and first since 2017's "Who Built The Moon?"

The rocker recorded the project at his Lone Star Recording Studios in London, and co-produced the set with long-time collaborator Paul 'Strangeboy' Stacey.

"It's going back to the beginning," says Noel about the album. "Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be ... that's as true to me now as it was in the early '90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that. Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that's what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way."

Gallagher launched the record last fall with the release of the set's lead single, "Pretty Boy." Stream "Council Skies" in full here.

Related Stories
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'

Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy

More Noel Gallagher News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer- Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'- more

KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour- Kip Moore- more

advertisement
Reviews

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Latest News

Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer

Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'

Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'

Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue

Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris

Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album

Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition

Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess