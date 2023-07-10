Pain's Full Catalogue From 1997-2007 Now Streaming

(Nuclear Blast) Pain are pleased to announce that their full catalogue from 1997-2007 is now available worldwide on all DSPs as they prepare to launch their first tour in over half a decade.
The releases include the following: Pain (self-titled album) - 1997, Rebirth - 1999, Nothing Remains The Same - 2002, Eleanor Rigby - 2002 (EP), Just Hate Me - 2002 (EP), Dancing With The Dead - 2004, and Psalms Of Extinction - 2007.
Their 'I AM' UK/European tour will launch this autumn, after a 6-year absence. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, the run promises to be an unforgettable experience. Fans can expect an energetic show filled with signature PAIN hits, including favorites like 'Shut Your Mouth', 'Same Old Song', 'Call Me' and their recent hit 'Party in My Head', as well as some new material.
PAIN - 'I AM' Tour Dates 2023
05.10. DE Koln - Essigfabrik
06.10. NL Drachten - Iduna
07.10. NL Hengelo - Metropool
08.10. BE Antwerp - Kavka Zappa
10.10. UK Glasgow - Ivory Blacks
11.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion
12.10. UK Brimingham - The Asylum
13.10. UK London - O2 Academy Islington
14.10. NL Amstelveen - P60
15.10. FR Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16.10. FR Nantes - Le Ferraileur - SOLD OUT
18.10. PT Porto - Hard Club
19.10. PT Lisbon - RCA Lisbon
20.10. ES Madrid - Chango Club
21.10. ES Pamplona - Sala Totem Aretoa
22.10. FR Lyon - La Rayonne
24.10. SI Ljbljana - Cvetlicarna
25.10. IT Trezzo sull'Adda - Live Music Club
26.10. HR Zagreb - Klub Mocvara
27.10. RO Bucharest - Quantic Club
28.10. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space
31.10. BG Sofia - Club Mixtape 5
01.11. HU Budapest - Durer Kert
02.11. PL Krakow - Kamienna12
03.11. AT Vienna - Szene
04.11. DE Munich - Backstage
05.11. CZ Zlin - Masters of Rock Cafe
07.11. DE Nuremberg - Hirsch
08.11. DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp
09.11. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
10.11. DE Hamburg - Gruenspan
11.11. DE Berlin - Columbia Theater
12.11. DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
