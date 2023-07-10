Pain's Full Catalogue From 1997-2007 Now Streaming

(Nuclear Blast) Pain are pleased to announce that their full catalogue from 1997-2007 is now available worldwide on all DSPs as they prepare to launch their first tour in over half a decade.

The releases include the following: Pain (self-titled album) - 1997, Rebirth - 1999, Nothing Remains The Same - 2002, Eleanor Rigby - 2002 (EP), Just Hate Me - 2002 (EP), Dancing With The Dead - 2004, and Psalms Of Extinction - 2007.

Their 'I AM' UK/European tour will launch this autumn, after a 6-year absence. With 17 countries and 33 cities on the itinerary, the run promises to be an unforgettable experience. Fans can expect an energetic show filled with signature PAIN hits, including favorites like 'Shut Your Mouth', 'Same Old Song', 'Call Me' and their recent hit 'Party in My Head', as well as some new material.

PAIN - 'I AM' Tour Dates 2023

05.10. DE Koln - Essigfabrik

06.10. NL Drachten - Iduna

07.10. NL Hengelo - Metropool

08.10. BE Antwerp - Kavka Zappa

10.10. UK Glasgow - Ivory Blacks

11.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion

12.10. UK Brimingham - The Asylum

13.10. UK London - O2 Academy Islington

14.10. NL Amstelveen - P60

15.10. FR Paris - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16.10. FR Nantes - Le Ferraileur - SOLD OUT

18.10. PT Porto - Hard Club

19.10. PT Lisbon - RCA Lisbon

20.10. ES Madrid - Chango Club

21.10. ES Pamplona - Sala Totem Aretoa

22.10. FR Lyon - La Rayonne

24.10. SI Ljbljana - Cvetlicarna

25.10. IT Trezzo sull'Adda - Live Music Club

26.10. HR Zagreb - Klub Mocvara

27.10. RO Bucharest - Quantic Club

28.10. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space

31.10. BG Sofia - Club Mixtape 5

01.11. HU Budapest - Durer Kert

02.11. PL Krakow - Kamienna12

03.11. AT Vienna - Szene

04.11. DE Munich - Backstage

05.11. CZ Zlin - Masters of Rock Cafe

07.11. DE Nuremberg - Hirsch

08.11. DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp

09.11. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser

10.11. DE Hamburg - Gruenspan

11.11. DE Berlin - Columbia Theater

12.11. DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

