Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018

Paramore have announced that they will be returning to the road for the first time since 2018 this fall to launch a short North American tour that will focus on more intimate venues.
The tour is set to kick off Bakersfield, Ca on October 2nd at the Mechanics Bank Theater and will wrap up in St. Augustine on November 16th at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
Fans can also catch the band at a number of music festivals, including Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and the Corona Capital Festival. See the dates below:
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
