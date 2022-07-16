Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018

Paramore have announced that they will be returning to the road for the first time since 2018 this fall to launch a short North American tour that will focus on more intimate venues.

The tour is set to kick off Bakersfield, Ca on October 2nd at the Mechanics Bank Theater and will wrap up in St. Augustine on November 16th at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Fans can also catch the band at a number of music festivals, including Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and the Corona Capital Festival. See the dates below:



October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

