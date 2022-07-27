Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour

Tour poster

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that his new band, Saving Grace, will be launching a tour of Ireland and Scotland next spring.

The trek will be kicking off on October 25th in Belfast at Ulster Hall and will be running until November 9th, where they will be wrapping things up at the Concert Hall in Perth.

Aside from Plant, the band includes singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson. Plant shared the news with the following tweet, "Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. Saving Grace tour tickets available now for October and November 2022 in Ireland and Scotland." See the dates below:

10/25 - Belfast - Ulster Hall

10/27 - Cork - Everyman Theatre

10/28 - Galway - Town Hall Theatre

10/30 - Sligo Live - Knocknarea Arena

10/31 - Dublin - Olympia Theatre

11/2 - Wexford - Speigletent Festival

11/5 - Edinburgh - The Queen's Hall

11/6 - Glasgow - King's Theatre

11/8 - Aberdeen - Tivoli Theatre

11/9 - Perth - Concert Hall

Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. Saving Grace tour tickets available now for October and November 2022 in Ireland and Scotland. #savinggracetour pic.twitter.com/eosxiMIu39 — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) July 26, 2022

