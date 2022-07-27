Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that his new band, Saving Grace, will be launching a tour of Ireland and Scotland next spring.
The trek will be kicking off on October 25th in Belfast at Ulster Hall and will be running until November 9th, where they will be wrapping things up at the Concert Hall in Perth.
Aside from Plant, the band includes singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson. Plant shared the news with the following tweet, "Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. Saving Grace tour tickets available now for October and November 2022 in Ireland and Scotland." See the dates below:
10/25 - Belfast - Ulster Hall
10/27 - Cork - Everyman Theatre
10/28 - Galway - Town Hall Theatre
10/30 - Sligo Live - Knocknarea Arena
10/31 - Dublin - Olympia Theatre
11/2 - Wexford - Speigletent Festival
11/5 - Edinburgh - The Queen's Hall
11/6 - Glasgow - King's Theatre
11/8 - Aberdeen - Tivoli Theatre
11/9 - Perth - Concert Hall
Robert Plant presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. Saving Grace tour tickets available now for October and November 2022 in Ireland and Scotland. #savinggracetour pic.twitter.com/eosxiMIu39— Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) July 26, 2022
