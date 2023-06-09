Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album With 'West Coast Eyes' Video

(Prospect) Today, with the release of summer anthem, feel-good classic "West Coast Eyes," the Southern California-based roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced Ride Into The Light, their seventh studio album, out August 4th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Packed with blistering blues-rock and sun-soaked Americana ballads, Ride Into The Light is as high-octane as it is soul-stirring, proving that rock & roll is thriving in 2023. Reinvigorating their traditional production process, The Wreck teamed up for this release with the legendary producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), and guitar maestros Joe Bonamassa & Josh Smith (Marc Broussard, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor). The resulting album finds the band reaching a new level of musicianship and songwriting prowess, delivering a fresh take on Rock & Roll while evoking classic artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

To celebrate the announcement, Robert Jon & The Wreck have released the album's newest single "West Coast Eyes," an instant classic that evokes the pure joy of summertime love. Produced by Bonamassa and Smith and featuring the renowned session keyboardist, Jeff Babko, the song was written in Nashville, TN while the band was on tour last year. "We met with the legendary Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy), who's written songs with a lot of great artists," shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "A few weeks later we went into Sunset Sound in LA with Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith as our producers...[and] it evolved into a bit of tribute to the LA session musician scene through the years, combining elements from a few different decades and wound up being a really fun sonic experiment. Joe and Josh were also great to be around, providing a lot of fun musical suggestions and of course some top-notch vintage guitar gear!"

