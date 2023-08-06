Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate Album Release With 'Ride Into The Light' Video

Cover art

(Prospect) Southern California's Robert Jon & The Wreck have released their eagerly anticipated seventh studio album, Ride Into The Light, out now via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Showcasing a refreshed production approach, Ride Into The Light is the impressive outcome of the band's collaboration with esteemed producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), and Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), along with guitar virtuosos Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith.

This eclectic mix enabled the band to attain new heights in their musicianship and songwriting skills, evoking the timeless sound of classic bands such as The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd and helping establish a new era in American rock.

To celebrate the release, Robert Jon & The Wreck have released an official music video for the album's title track, "Ride Into The Light." Born from a powerful lyrical collaboration between lead guitarist Henry James Schneekluth and frontman Robert Jon Burrison, the song's structure, guitar parts, and melody were already firmly set in Schneekluth's mind before he introduced it to the band. But what makes the song special is the way it captures the band's return to touring and working full-time, a journey made all the more meaningful following a particularly challenging and uncertain period.

"I had been sitting on the musical idea for a while, and being able to go back to working and touring full time after a really dark and uncertain period inspired the words," recalls Schneekluth. With "Ride Into The Light," listeners are treated not just to the sounds of a band back in full swing, but to the triumph of returning to the road and to the studio after a difficult few years.

