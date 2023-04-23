Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Their First-Ever Live Concert Film

(Noble) Robert Jon & The Wreck have released Live At The Ancienne Belgique, their first-ever live concert film, via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records. Recorded during their sold-out show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on June 29th, 2022, the live CD/DVD set captures the Wreck amid their longest-ever tour - 67 performances in 75 days across 9 countries. The night was nothing less than spectacular, featuring a setlist that spanned the last decade of their prolific career, from their 2013 debut to their 2022 release.

"A lot of time and effort went into our show at the Ancienne Belgique," comments frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "We had been meaning to make a live album for years, so we saw this as an opportunity to document and release unique, more evolved versions of our songs."

The Wreck has shared a series of live singles over the past few weeks, leading into the release of Live At The Ancienne Belgique. This included "Blame It On The Whiskey," their first single over ten years ago; an extended, psychedelic take on fan favorite "Hey Hey Mama;" and the album's lead single "Shine a Light on Me Brother," originally the title track of their 2021 studio full-length. "'Shine' is always an exhilarating song to play live," Robert Jon commented upon its release. "There are a lot of moving pieces and even a time change between the verse and chorus. Without the horns from the studio recording, it definitely has more of a 'rock' feel to it in a live setting. This song also features the talents of two backup singers, which added a lot to our sound!"

The band's very recent dynamic new EP release of One Of A Kind, out now on all digital platforms, received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band's awareness into new heights. Featuring material produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, The Stones, John Mayer) and Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons), One Of A Kind showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck's wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic "Come At Me" and the captivating, Americana-infused "Who Can You Love," to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock track "Pain No More."

The One Of A Kind EP was the first taste of a slate of new material that Robert Jon & The Wreck will roll out over the next year and beyond. Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.

Reigning from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the east coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians; Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.

Robert Jon & The Wreck is currently touring as support for Blackberry Smoke as well as their own headlining gigs. Watch the official live music video for "Oh Miss Carolina" below:

