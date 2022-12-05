Sammy Hagar Landed Dream Gig - 2022 In Review

Sammy Hagar scored a top 22 story from Jan. 2022 after he shared the big news on New Year's Day that he had landed a dream gig as ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos.
The former Van Halen frontman shared a video to his Facebook account with the caption, "What a way to ring in the New Year. Got news that I'm being honored as ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos, something I've been waiting for since 1981. Such an honor for my home away from home.
"Come help celebrate with me on the 5th (of January) - ceremony at noon at the main plaza in San Jose Del Cabo and then we're gonna throw a concert at the Cabo Wabo, first come first serve, old style!" See the video here.
