Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-24-2023

Sammy Hagar's 1984 album "VOA" will forever be known for the smash hit single and video, "I Can't Drive 55." But the record also features the first single, "Two Sides Of Love", and Sammy has just released an "unscaled" version of the video for the track.

He had this to say about the new video, "When I wrote this song and presented it to John Kalodner in the David Geffen company, everyone thought it was going to be a huge hit and wanted it to be the first single.

"It didn't chart very well and the video wasn't an MTV smash surprising to all of us, then came 'I Can't Drive 55', the unexpected smash that kicked my career in the ass. Sold 1 million records, who would've thought. But it's still a great song."

