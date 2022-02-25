Silverstein Share 'Ultraviolet' Video And Announce Album

Misery Made Me cover art

Silverstein have premiered a music video for their new single "Ultraviolet". The song comes from their just announced new album, "Misery Made Me", which will arrive on May 6th.

Frontman Shane Told had this to say about the new album, For the first time in our career, we truly put it all out there. We went into this with no rules and no preconceived notions of what Silverstein is or what it could be. The results are bold. We somehow wrote the heaviest, saddest, catchiest, and most emotional songs in 22 years of being a band ... all on the same album.

"I wanted to explore the meaning of 'misery' as a main theme throughout the album. Despite the mountains climbed and boulders pushed during recent years, we were confronted by the weight and misery of staying relatively in the same place for a long period of time. Finding peace in the reality of this misery became important. The record is about the acceptance of a new reality and adapting to it." Watch the video below:

