Singled Out: Wait's The End Of Noise

Wait (We Are In Transit) just released their new album "The End Of Noise" and to celebrate we asked Charlie Eron to tell us about the album's title track. Here is the story:

"Lone Presence Supreme", the 2nd track on our record "The End of Noise" is the prototype of the WAIT sound and the impetus for the creation of the group. I wrote the earliest version of this song in 2013 while I was an undergrad. Max Phelps and I were in a few of the same classes, and I was friendly with him and the other guys from Exist (Max and Alex Weber). I made it my goal to collaborate with him and Alex; Exist is one of my favorite bands, and Max is just a monster - he has this superhuman ability when it comes to songwriting.

I burned a couple demo tracks to a CD (including Lone Presence Supreme) and handed it to Max at a show Exist was playing. They liked it, and we kind of sat on the whole idea of a project for a few years while Exist was working on their first full-length record. Fast forward to around 2017 - Max and I started sending back and forth demos of Lone Presence Supreme. 5 years later, here we are.

The lyrical theme of Lone Presence Supreme has to do with various hypotheticals for what things could be like when you die. Maybe life is just a simulation created by some bored but omnipotent deity, and out of extreme loneliness he puts himself in it and tries to forget that he's the creator. If there's no challenge or free will it gets predictable and repetitive, like playing the Sims but with the infinite money cheat code. Another comparison is if you put someone in a room with no windows and say "Just use your imagination to occupy yourself."

