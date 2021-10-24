Sixx:A.M. Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Waiting All My Life'

Sixx:A.M. have shared a lyric video for their brand new coming of age song "Waiting All My Life", which is featured on their just release "SIXX:A.M." Hits album.
Their camp describes the track as "a coming of age story about falling in love, with love representing the next great adventure. The song captures the moment of impact, after you've been anticipating this life-changing transformation."
The new compilation has arrived ahead of the release of band leader Nikki Sixx's (Motley Crue) brand new memoir "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", which will be released this coming Tuesday, October 26th. Pre-order in Hard Cover, Kindle or Audible audiobook here (paid link) and check out the new lyric video below:
