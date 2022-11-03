Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection Charity Auction Announced

(Homeage) Julien's Auctions announced today "The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection" a charity auction featuring guitars, cymbals, drumheads, and a one-of-one custom 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck with unique badging, all signed by some of the most popular and respected artists in musical history, all of whom participated in the all-star concerts honoring the life and memory of Foo Fighters legend Taylor Hawkins.

This incredible collection will be offered during Julien's Auctions three-day event "ICONS AND IDOLS: ROCK 'N' ROLL" taking place Friday, November 11th, Saturday, November 12th, and Sunday, November 13th, 2022 live at the Hard Rock Cafe New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

Proceeds from the sale of these items will go towards MusiCares and MUSIC SUPPORT, who have teamed up with Julien's Auctions in this exclusive charity auction to raise funds for mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry.

Rock royalty came together at the sold-out Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts held on September 3rd, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27th, 2022 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to honor the legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the legendary drummer of Foo Fighters. During his 25-year tenure with Foo Fighters, Hawkins became a global rock icon universally revered for his powerhouse musicianship, high energy performances and charismatic personality that endeared him to millions of his fans, colleagues and fellow musicians around the world. His contributions to eight Foo Fighters studio albums, beginning from his debut on 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose to 2021's Medicine at Midnight, would also include providing lead vocals on "Cold Day in the Sun" 2005's In Your Honor and "Sunday Rain" from 2017's Concrete and Gold. Hawkins' lead vocal performances on their renditions of Pink Floyd's "Have A Cigar," The Faces' "Stay With Me" and Queen's "Somebody to Love" were live favorites with Foo Fighters fans the world over. Among the accolades Taylor amassed during his singular career were Foo Fighters' fifteen GRAMMY Award wins and the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Foo Fighters, together with the Hawkins Family, announced shortly after Taylor Hawkins' untimely passing on March 25th, 2022, The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, two global concert events celebrating Hawkins' life and music with proceeds benefitting MusiCares and MUSIC SUPPORT. Performers at these two unique marathon rock shows included all of Taylor's Foo Fighters bandmates, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Wolfgang Van Halen, members of AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Blink-182, The Cars, Def Leppard, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Motley Crue, Nirvana, The Police, Pretenders, Queen, Queens of the Stone Age, Rush and many more.

"MusiCares was honored to be the U.S. non-profit beneficiary for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts and we are proud to partner with Julien's Auctions on this incredible collection. We are dedicated to helping the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues the beautiful celebration of Taylor's life, and his immense contribution to the music industry," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.

Music Support's Chief Executive, Eric Mtungwazi, commented, "We are so grateful and honoured to have been chosen by the Hawkins family and Foo Fighters as one of the beneficiary charities for these incredible concerts celebrating the memory and music of Taylor Hawkins, a true rock and roll legend." He continued, "We would also like to thank all the artists who have supported us through donating and signing these remarkable prizes for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Collection. The awareness and funds raised will make a huge difference to our crucial efforts in supporting peers who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction."

Highlights announced today include (with estimates):

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: MULTI-ARTIST SIGNED GIBSON TRINI LOPEZ ELECTRIC GUITAR ($6,000 - $8,000)

A metallic blue Gibson Trini Lopez electric guitar signed by musicians that performed during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. Signatures include Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and many others. Proceeds from the sale of this guitar will go towards Music Support.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: JOHN PAUL JONES MANSON GUITARWORKS MULTI-ARTIST SIGNED BASS GUITAR - WITH NFT ($3,000 - $5,000)

A black John Paul Jones Signature Manson Electric Bass Guitar, as played by John Paul Jones during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. Signatures on the body of the guitar include John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic, Elliot Easton, and many others. Proceeds from the sale of this guitar accompanied with an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) will go towards MusiCares and Music Support.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: NILE RODGERS SIGNED HITMAKER FENDER STRATOCASTER ELECTIC GUITAR ($6,000 - $8,000)

A white Hitmaker Fender Stratocaster signed by Nile Rodgers for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Collection. Exclusive, 100% authenticated, this limited-edition Nile Rodgers Hitmaker Stratocaster is a truly unique collector's piece. Proceeds from this item will go towards Music Support.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: MULTI-ARTIST SIGNED EDDIE VAN HALEN "FRANKENSTIEN" ELECTRIC GUITAR ($3,000 - $5,000)

An EVH red, white, and black colored Van Halen guitar signed by numerous musicians at the September 27th, 2022 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. Signatures include Krist Novoselic, Stewart Copeland, Kesha, Dave Grohl, Joan Jett and many others. Proceeds from the sale of this guitar will go towards MusiCares.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: BRIAN MAY "RED SPECIAL" MULTI-ARTIST SIGNED ELECTRIC GUITAR - WITH NFT ($4,000 - $6,000)

A cherry red Brian May guitar signed by a host of musicians at the September 3rd, 2022 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. Signed by Dave Grohl, Kesha, Brian Johnson, Stewart Copeland, and many others. Proceeds from the sale of this guitar will go towards Music Support.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: MULTI-SIGNED CYMBALS ($2,000 - $3,000 each)

Multiple lots of cymbals that were musician-signed during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert including:

A cymbal signed by numerous musicians at the September 27th, 2022 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. Signatures include Dave Grohl, Joan Jett, Stewart Copeland, Kesha, and many more.

A Zildjian cymbal signed by Roger Taylor, Mark Ronson, Brian Johnson, Stewart Copeland, and many other musicians at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3rd, 2022 in London.

A Zildjian cymbal signed by a host of musicians at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3rd, 2022 in London. Signatures include Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Brian Johnson, and many others.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: MULTI-SIGNED DRUMHEADS ($2,000 - $3,000 each)

Multiple lots of drumheads that were musician-signed during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert including:

A Remo brand drumhead signed by numerous musicians at the September 27th, 2022 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. Includes signatures from Elliot Easton, Stewart Copeland, Kesha, Joan Jett, and many others. Proceeds from the sale of this drumhead will go towards MusiCares.

A Remo Ambassador drumhead signed by a host of musicians including Greg Kurstin, Joan Jett, Stewart Copeland, and others from the September 27th, 2022 Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. Proceeds from the sale of this drumhead will go towards MusiCares.

TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: 2022 RAM REBEL CREW CAB PICKUP TRUCK ($60,000 - $80,000)

A one-of-one 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck custom-built in honor of Taylor Hawkins. The Ram Truck brand and Foo Fighters are proud to offer a one-of-a-kind Ram 1500 Rebel, custom built with Taylor Hawkins insignias on both the exterior and the interior to honor his enduring rebel spirit. The winner will place a custom order from their local dealer of choice, with assistance directly from the Ram Truck brand. Exact model and color to be based on availability. Features include a 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, black tubular side steps by Mopar, 18-inch wheels and custom Foo Fighters badging on the exterior. The interior features remote start, leather-trimmed bucket seats and heated front seats and steering wheel. Technical features include Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer, 8.4-Inch Touch Screen Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, and ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist. Proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will go towards MusiCares.

"Julien's Auctions is honored to offer these incredible pieces signed by the artists from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family's unforgettable tribute concerts that celebrated the extraordinary creative force and light of the legendary music icon, Taylor Hawkins," said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "Additionally, we are excited to be teaming up with our longtime partners MusiCares and Music Support in this charity auction that will raise funds for critical mental health support and wellness in the music community."

