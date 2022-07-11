The 69 Eyes Go Snake Plissken With 'Call Me Snake'

The 69 Eyes have shared their brand new single "Call Me Snake." The track will be included on special limited edition vinyl release that they will be releasing in September.
Vocalist Jyrki 69 had this to say, "It's 1997 in John Carpenter's Escape From New York sci-fi classic and Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken saves the world. These are the thematic elements for 'Call Me Snake' and the world will be saved again!"
The limited edition vinyl EP will be released on September 16th and will feature "Call Me Snake" and the band's previous two singles this year, "Drive" and California", as well as the vinyl exclusive live version of "Two Horns Up". Stream the new song below:
The 69 Eyes Share New Track 'Drive'
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium- Def Leppard- more
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Armor For Sleep Share First New Song In 15 Years
The Hu Announce New Album With 'Black Thunder'
Former Journey Frontman Shares New Song
Fallujah Share 'Embrace Oblivion' Visualizer Video
Erra Release 'Pull From the Ghost' Visualizer
Left to Suffer Deliver New EP and Release 'Rest Your Head' Visualizer
Within Temptation Say 'Don't Pray For Me' With New Song
Boston Manor Reveal 'Passenger' Video And Announce Album