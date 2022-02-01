The Cult Launching U.S. Tour This Spring

(hennemusic) The Cult have announced dates for a spring US tour. The four-week, 13-date series will open in St. Petersburg, FL on April 21, with shows wrapping up in San Diego, CA on May 11.

Ticket presales are set to begin Thursday, February 3 at 10 AM local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

Shortly after the US run ends, The Cult will join Alice Cooper for a late May UK trek. In 2020, The Cult shared news that they were working on a new album at Rockfield Studios in Wales; the follow-up to 2016 a's "Hidden City" will mark the band's eleventh studio record and first with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music. See the dates here.

