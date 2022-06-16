.

Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Keavin Wiggins | 06-16-2022

Foo Fighters Event poster
Event poster

The Foo Fighters have announced the initial lineup of special guests for the Los Angeles tribute concert to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The special event will be taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27th and will include The Police's Stewart Copeland, KISS cofounder Gene Simmons, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakin, Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, Luke Spiller, Rufas Taylor, Jon Theodore, Brad Wilk, Pat Wilson and Chevy Metal.

As we previously reported, the September 3rd tribute event at Wembley Stadium in London will include Rush stars Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Police's Stewart Copeland, Joshua Homme, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hyde, Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Rufas Taylor, Chevy Metal and Dave Chappelle.

