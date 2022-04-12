The Melvins Plot The Electric Roach Tour

The Melvins have announced that they will be launching their first headline tour since 2019 this summer when they hit the road for their The Electric Roach Tour.

The new trek will feature support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow and is set to kick off on June 15th in Long Beach, CA at Alex's Bar and will wrap up on July 20th in Berkeley, CA at Cornerstone Berkeley.

Frontman Buzz Osborne had this to say, "It's nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again. It's been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!"

Tickets for go on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's

June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's

June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn

June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre

July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud

July 3 Detroit, MI El Club

July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel

July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's

July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge

July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall

July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM

July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall

July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

