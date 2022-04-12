The Melvins Plot The Electric Roach Tour

The Melvins have announced that they will be launching their first headline tour since 2019 this summer when they hit the road for their The Electric Roach Tour.
The new trek will feature support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow and is set to kick off on June 15th in Long Beach, CA at Alex's Bar and will wrap up on July 20th in Berkeley, CA at Cornerstone Berkeley.
Frontman Buzz Osborne had this to say, "It's nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again. It's been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!"
Tickets for go on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. See the dates below:
June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's
June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre
July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud
July 3 Detroit, MI El Club
July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel
July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's
July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall
July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM
July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
