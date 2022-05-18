Train Recruit Sofia Reyes For 'Cleopatra'

Train have shared their brand new single, "Cleopatra", which features Sofia Reyes and comes from their brand new album "AM Gold", that is hitting stores this Friday (May 20th).

Frontman Pat Monahan had this to say about the collaboration, "'What began as a simple conversation, ended in love' was something Mark Antony said and that's what happened with me and this song 'Cleopatra.'

"And then Sofia Reyes came in and made it that much better. We hope that you love this one like we do so we can all sing it together this summer!" Train shares.



Reyes added, "It's an HONOR for me to share a song with Train. They are LEYENDS and the fact that they chose me for this song is unbelievable. Very grateful!! It's a fun one, I have a good feeling about it!" Stream the song below:

