Train Stream 'Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)'

Train have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)", which comes from their forthcoming album "AM Gold".

The new album is set to be released on May 20th and will feature guest appearances from Jewel and Sofia Reyes, according to the just revealed tracklisting.

They will be promoting the new album by hitting the road on this summer for their North American AM Gold Tour that will kick off June 8th in Mansfield, MA. Check out the new visualizer and see the tracklisting below:





Tracklisting

AM GoldRunning Back (Trying to Talk to You)Cleopatra (Feat. Sofia Reyes)Bettin' On MeFake FlowersTurn The Radio Up (Feat. Jewel)Amber LightEasy On The EyesAin't No Easy WaySinging AloneIt's Everything

