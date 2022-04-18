.

Train Stream 'Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Train Album cover art
Album cover art

Train have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)", which comes from their forthcoming album "AM Gold".

The new album is set to be released on May 20th and will feature guest appearances from Jewel and Sofia Reyes, according to the just revealed tracklisting.

They will be promoting the new album by hitting the road on this summer for their North American AM Gold Tour that will kick off June 8th in Mansfield, MA. Check out the new visualizer and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting


AM Gold
Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)
Cleopatra (Feat. Sofia Reyes)
Bettin' On Me
Fake Flowers
Turn The Radio Up (Feat. Jewel)
Amber Light
Easy On The Eyes
Ain't No Easy Way
Singing Alone
It's Everything

Related Stories
Train Stream 'Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)'

Singled Out: Savage Existence's A Thousand Pounds of Trainwreck

Train's AM Gold Is A Self-Love Song Says Pat Monahan

Train Returning With New Album And Tour

Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover

News > Train

advertisement
Day In Rock

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more

Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more

Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more

advertisement
Reviews

Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End

Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022

Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders

Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You