Train Stream 'Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)'

Train have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Running Back (Trying to Talk to You)", which comes from their forthcoming album "AM Gold".
The new album is set to be released on May 20th and will feature guest appearances from Jewel and Sofia Reyes, according to the just revealed tracklisting.
They will be promoting the new album by hitting the road on this summer for their North American AM Gold Tour that will kick off June 8th in Mansfield, MA. Check out the new visualizer and see the tracklisting below:
Singled Out: Savage Existence's A Thousand Pounds of Trainwreck
Train's AM Gold Is A Self-Love Song Says Pat Monahan
Train Returning With New Album And Tour
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You