Triumph Documentary Rock & Roll Machine Premiere Announced

Promo

(hennemusic) The Triumph documentary, "Rock & Roll Machine", will see its global premiere next month on live music streaming site nugs.net that will include a special moderated Q&A with all three band members.

Produced by Banger Films, the feature details the story of one of Canada's biggest rock acts of the 1980s - from their humble beginnings as staples of the Toronto club circuit in the mid-'70s to selling out arenas and stadiums all across North America with their legendary live shows.

The 2021 film culminates in a live reunion as the Triumph delivered a three-song set that marked the band's first performance in 11 years, as well as its first as a pure three-piece power trio in 31 years.

"The Triumph story was compelling to me, Marc, and the Banger team because it was an opportunity to piece together a broken puzzle," says Sam Dunn (who co-directed the film with Marc Ricciardelli). "We wanted to know how and why the band dissolved at the peak of their powers."

Read more and get details about the global nugs.net premiere here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Triumph Share Archives With Launch Of The Triumph Vault

Triumph Documentary U.S. Premiere Announced

Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary

Banger Films' Triumph Documentary Premiere Announced

News > Triumph