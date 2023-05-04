Venues Premiere 'Haunted House' Video

(Atom Splitter) Venues let the chains cattle and release their brand new single "Haunted House," out now worldwide, following their critically acclaimed album Solace and previous singles "Reflections" + "Cravings."
Lela says, "If you know the feeling of being trapped in a situation that doesn't bring good prospects, but still have the urge to get out of it, you can empathize very well with the story behind 'Haunted House.' For me, it is a challenge to myself to recognize bad positions and leave them behind as quickly as possible."
Robin states, "The shooting with Marius Milinski was, as always, a lot of fun. However, we used real metal chains for the video and they hurt quite a bit. Everyone of us had bruises after the shooting."
Kip Moore Kicks Off Damn Love World Tour With Two Sold Out Arena Shows
Venues Deliver 'Cravings' Video
Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour Dates
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author- Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards- more
Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup- Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination- Chuck D- more
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video
Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival
Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release
Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets
Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video
Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer
Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video