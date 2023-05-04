Venues Premiere 'Haunted House' Video

Single art

(Atom Splitter) Venues let the chains cattle and release their brand new single "Haunted House," out now worldwide, following their critically acclaimed album Solace and previous singles "Reflections" + "Cravings."

Lela says, "If you know the feeling of being trapped in a situation that doesn't bring good prospects, but still have the urge to get out of it, you can empathize very well with the story behind 'Haunted House.' For me, it is a challenge to myself to recognize bad positions and leave them behind as quickly as possible."

Robin states, "The shooting with Marius Milinski was, as always, a lot of fun. However, we used real metal chains for the video and they hurt quite a bit. Everyone of us had bruises after the shooting."

