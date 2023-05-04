.

Venues Premiere 'Haunted House' Video

05-04-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Venues Single art
Single art

(Atom Splitter) Venues let the chains cattle and release their brand new single "Haunted House," out now worldwide, following their critically acclaimed album Solace and previous singles "Reflections" + "Cravings."

Lela says, "If you know the feeling of being trapped in a situation that doesn't bring good prospects, but still have the urge to get out of it, you can empathize very well with the story behind 'Haunted House.' For me, it is a challenge to myself to recognize bad positions and leave them behind as quickly as possible."

Robin states, "The shooting with Marius Milinski was, as always, a lot of fun. However, we used real metal chains for the video and they hurt quite a bit. Everyone of us had bruises after the shooting."

Related Stories
Venues Premiere 'Haunted House' Video

Kip Moore Kicks Off Damn Love World Tour With Two Sold Out Arena Shows

Venues Deliver 'Cravings' Video

Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour Dates

Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour

More Venues News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more

Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author- Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards- more

Day In Pop

Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup- Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination- Chuck D- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre

Latest News

Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video

Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival

Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release

Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single

Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets

Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video

Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer

Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video