Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale took to social media to share the bad news with fans that the band has been forced to cancel the rest of their current European tour "due to continuing health challenges."
Coverdale wrote, "It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce that due to continuing health challenges, doctor's orders, and our concern for everyone's health and safety, Whitesnake is unable to continue its European Farewell Tour.
"I extend my sincere apologies to All of Whitesnake's Amazing Fans who have been looking forward to the remaining scheduled shows of this tour, All of our Amazing, Fabulous Snakes & tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and All of the promoters and other professionals who have helped set up the tour... I Appreciate & Love You All!!!"
Whitesnake Stream 'Guilty Of Love' 2022 Remix
Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'
Whitesnake Stream 2022 Remix Of Slide It In
Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more
Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges
Angus Young, Slash Autographed Guitars Lead Gibson Auction
Junior Varsity Deliver 'Rushh' Video
Ringo Starr Share Video Message Ahead Of Birthday Celebration
Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'
Oceans Ate Alaska Return With New Dawn
Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glasgow Concert Due To Illness
Steve Hackett Announces 'Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More'