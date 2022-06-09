Whitesnake Share Love Ain't No Stranger 2022 Remix Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are sharing video of a 2022 remixed version of their 1984 track, "Love Ain't No Stranger", from a newly-available updated version of their 1994 "Greatest Hits" collection.

The tune was originally the fourth single from the band's sixth studio set, "Slide It In", which reached US gold status (500,000 copies) two years later and eventually went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the region.

"It's still a crowd-pleaser...we play it at every Whitesnake concert," says Coverdale. "This is a brand new mix; it's scorching! I'm thrilled with it, absolutely."

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love.""

The compilation focuses extensively on three blockbuster albums the band released during the 1980s: 1984's "Slide It In", 1987's "Whitesnake", and 1989's "Slip Of The Tongue", and includes deep cuts and rarities.

