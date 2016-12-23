Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

The Boston rockers recently announced the first series of dates for the farewell run, with European shows starting May 17 in Tel Aviv, Israel. "The European tour is booked, locked and cocked and that's ready for next summer. And then we're coming back and we're doing the rest of the world," explains Tyler.

"Farewell? I'm not sure, but truth is, who knows how long we'll be touring as the original band? I don't think that needs to be said, I think that we're all freak of natures and Joe and I were talking on the phone yesterday and he said to me, 'We have no right being as healthy as we are after what we've been through.'

"Whether it's through the abuses of being on tour for 40 years or the abuses of substances or the abuses of life on life's terms, there's been a lot of abuse. But we're both looking pretty damn good for what's going on."

Tyler spent much of the past year and half recording and touring behind his solo debut, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere", which gave him some new perspective on things.

"Aerosmith is something else you'll never see again," he says. "We all love each other, five of us are still alive, every one of us is still playing better than ever - and I'm not just saying that because we just came off a South American tour. Yes, we have ups and downs. But one of the things I'm learning in life is that being away from each other is sometimes the healthiest thing we can do. You know? I dare to say that being away from each other may have saved a few marriages on this planet." Read more here.