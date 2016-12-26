Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review

He acrimoniously split with the group in 1996 and has been critical of the band since, saying they were "allergic to cash" and claimed Rachel Bolan and co turned down $500,000 for two reunion shows.

Skid Row have insisted there would be no reunion following the departure of singer Tony Harnell - but Bach thinks it's now time for both parties to put the past behind them. The vocalist says in response to a fan tweet, "Only way a Skid Row Reunion could happen is if we somehow tried2 bury a 20 year hatchet between us. Would love the chance to do so."

He followed up with, "To be honest, I have said some super sh*tty things 2 them. & about them. I would like to apologize for shooting my mouth off." Read the original report here.