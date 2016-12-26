Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review
12/26/2016
Sharon Osbourne

(Radio.com) Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory was a top 16 story of 2016: After crashing the stage at the People's Choice Awards, aspirin' rapper, Zacarai Nicasio, wants The View's Sharon Osbourne to apologize to him for kicking him in the butt on live TV.

Also, he wants her to take him to the Cheesecake Factory. This is not the first time Nicasio has crashed a stage. The 20 year old, who goes by the name ZacZeta, crashed Kris Jenner's 60th birthday party as well.

After spending the night in jail, Nicasion told HipHopDX that he doesn't intend on suing Osbourne for literally licking him off the stage. "What's her name, Sharon Osbourne? She kicked me in my a-, dude.

"When she kicked me in my a-, my brain did my a backflip. I guess it was coo[l]. But I'm going to need that apology from her, though. If she can take me on a date to Cheesecake Factory. That's about it." said Nicasio. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

