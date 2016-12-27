|
Carrie Underwood Covers 'I Will Always Love You' 2016 In Review
.
(Radio.com) Carrie Underwood Covers 'I Will Always Love You' was a top 16 story from Feb 2016: During the Pittsburgh stop of her Storyteller tour, Carrie Underwood took a moment to honor one of her idols. "Whether the artists of my generation know it or not, we were being taught by these artists," Underwood told the crowd. "And I feel like one name that comes up constantly, especially amongst females in country music, is the name Dolly." "She has the career that we all strive to have," she added. "She does it all, she does it all well, and on top of that I think she's probably one of the nicest people I think I've ever met in this business. "So, I'm going to try my best right now not to screw up one of her classic songs, and everybody and their dog knows this song, so you guys feel free to sing along with me." Watch Underwood sing Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You", which was performed by Whitney Houston for the Bodyguard soundtrack, here.
