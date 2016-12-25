Despite their strained relationship, Mustaine has since made amends with the band - and performed alongside Metallica at the San Francisco Fillmore in 2011.

Now Hetfield calls his former colleague an "old friend" who went on to carve a successful career in the industry. He tells Bild: "He's an old friend of ours for sure and he has done very well for himself in Megadeth. And after him getting kicked out of Metallica he went on to have an amazing career.

"Dave is an amazing guitar player, great songwriter and he has done some amazing stuff in his band." Watch the full interview - here.