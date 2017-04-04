Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Simple Plan Add Summer Leg To No Pads Tour
04-04-2017
.
Simple Plan

Simple Plan appear to be having so much fun on their No Pads, No Helmets….Just Balls 15th Anniversary Tour that they have announce a new second leg that will be taking place this summer.

The band is wrapping up the first leg of the trek on April 15th with a sold out show at the Fillmore in San Francisco. They are playing their entire debut album on the outing along with other fan favorites.

The new summer leg is scheduled to launch on August 18th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Intersection and will run until September 2nd where it will wrap up in Seattle, WA at Neptune.

The band will be following the anniversary trek by taking part in the Vans Warped Rewind At Sea Cruise which will be taking place from October 28th through November 1st.

Simple Plan Tour Dates:
04/3 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
04/4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Bllues
04/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave
04/7 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
04/8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
04/9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Live Wire
04/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
04/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
08/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
08/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
08/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
08/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
08/25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
08/26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
08/29 - Las Vegas - Brooklyn Bowl
08/30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace
09/ 1 - Portland, OR - Crystal
09/ 2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

advertisement

Simple Plan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Simple Plan T-shirts and Posters

More Simple Plan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Simple Plan Add Summer Leg To No Pads Tour

Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour

Forever Ends Here Release Album Ahead Of Simple Plan Tour

Dolly Parton Reveals 'Pure & Simple' Album Details and Tour Plans

Simple Plan To Play First U.S. Concerts In Three Years

Simple Plan Release 'Opinion Overload' Video

Simple Plan Release 'Opinion Overload' Video

Simple Plan Release 'Opinion Overload' Video

All Time Low, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte Stars Stream Christmas Song

Simple Plan Announce New Album 'Taking One For The Team'


More Stories for Simple Plan

Simple Plan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series- Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour- Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour- more

Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Track Goes Online- Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction- Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer- Black Star Riders- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Page Too:
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'- Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album- Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History- more

Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs- Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary- Depeche Mode- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series

Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour

Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour

Yes Announce Special Live Broadcast Ahead Of Rock Hall Induction

Brian May and Kerry Ellis Release 'Roll With You' Video

Simple Plan Add Summer Leg To No Pads Tour

At The Drive In Release 'Hostage Stamps' Video

Gaslight Anthem, I Am The Avalanche Offshoot Announce Release

Joe Bonamassa Announces Massive North American Tour

Dreamcar Release 'Kill For Candy' Video, Announce TV Performances

Mew Release 'Twist Quest' Music Video

Lamb Of God Announce Summer Headline Dates

Mitch Ryder Excited About Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Induction

Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour

Dream Evil Release Video For Their New Namesake Song

Kik Tracee Releasing Rarities Collection This Summer

• more

Page Too News Stories
Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'

Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album

Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History

RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart

Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour

Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video

Paul Childers Releases 'Music Pulls You Through' Video

Swans Stream Track From 'The Great Annihilator' Reissue

Fyohna Release 'Ghost Heart' Music Video

Roy Clark Museum Exhibit Opening This Week

Janine Releases 'Don't Love Me' Single and Video

Singled Out: Jonezen's Way Up

Bleachers Stream New Song Featuring Lorde

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary

Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.