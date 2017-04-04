Simple Plan Add Summer Leg To No Pads Tour

The band is wrapping up the first leg of the trek on April 15th with a sold out show at the Fillmore in San Francisco. They are playing their entire debut album on the outing along with other fan favorites.

The new summer leg is scheduled to launch on August 18th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Intersection and will run until September 2nd where it will wrap up in Seattle, WA at Neptune.

The band will be following the anniversary trek by taking part in the Vans Warped Rewind At Sea Cruise which will be taking place from October 28th through November 1st.

Simple Plan Tour Dates:

04/3 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

04/4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Bllues

04/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave

04/7 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

04/8 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

04/9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Live Wire

04/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

04/14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

08/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

08/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

08/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

08/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

08/25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

08/26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

08/29 - Las Vegas - Brooklyn Bowl

08/30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace

09/ 1 - Portland, OR - Crystal

09/ 2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune