Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
04-05-2017
Twenty One Pilots

All of the shows for Twenty One Pilots' upcoming Tour de Columbus 2017 have sold out. The band will be launching the special series of hometown shows in June.

The group devised the special tour as a celebration of the end of the touring cycle behind their blockbuster triple platinum "Blurryface" album, which they released in 2015.

The tour will run for five nights beginning on June 20th with a show at The Basement, which only holds 300 people, followed by concerts at Newport Music Hall (June 21st), Express Live! (June 22nd), Nationwide Arena (June 24th) and Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center (June 25th). Check out the trailer they released for the trek here.

