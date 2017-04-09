Coldplay Singer Visits Fan Fighting Cancer In Manila Hospital

Ken Valiant Santiago, a medical student at the University of the Philippines-Manila is suffering from stage 4 cancer and has spent his time in the hospital playing Coldplay songs.

Ken's older brother Kheil says Ken's favorite songs are "A Sky Full of Stars," "Adventure of a Lifetime," "Hymn for the Weekend," and "Everglow."

Due to his condition, Ken was unable to attend the concert. "He already turned over his platinum ticket to my younger brother. He does not show he is sad, he said it's okay, but we can feel that he really wanted to be there," says Kheil.

So, the older Santiago wrote an open letter that he posted on Facebook asking for help to relay a message to Coldplay. "I am sending you this open letter to ask a little favor if the band could just say 'hi' or a short message for him to make him feel better," it reads. Read more here.