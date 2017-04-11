|
Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut
.
Korn guitarist Brian Head Welch reveals in a new interview with Wikimetal that the numetal veterans did not intend to pioneer a new style of music when they first hit the scene with they debut album. Head was asked if they intended to create a new genre or if their style was a natural reaction to some of the music they were listening to at the time. He responded, "I think it just happened natural, but I think it was a little of both. Because we were big fans of that type of music, we listened to, from Cypress Hill to Nine Inch Nails, and that type of industrial stuff too, to like Soundgarden and Faith No More and Metallica. "So we wanted to see people hop up and down and mush. When we wrote the songs, we were thinking about that. And then Jonathan he loved just being weird and not sounding like your average singer, so he was just always a freak. "And I think on that album he sounded like a freak but at the same time he was very real and honest and raw and full of emotions, he would just open himself and say 'come and look inside'. So I think all of that stuff mixed together, but sometimes it was intentional and other times it just happened, because all of those sounds were just poured into us being fans of different types of music." Listen to the full interview here.
