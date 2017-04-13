Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour

Dall told ABC that Poison are delivering "a greatest-hits show…with a few twists." And he told them that one of those twists is his first bass solo in over 20 years, which he put together specifically for the tour.

He also shared reassuring news about drummer Rikki Rockett battle with oral cancer, "[H]e appears to be in remission [and] everything is going very well for Rikki."

Poison will also be playing some stand alone headline dates along the trek, the first from the original lineup in almost a decade, and Dall offered these details about their plans for those concerts, "We'll play the same show that we play with Def Leppard, and then we'll play another two or three [songs to] stretch it out." Read more of the interview and see the dates here.