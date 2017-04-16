Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

When the music star was alerted of the situation by a post on twitter she responded with mock disgust. The alert came from a Paramore fan on twitter. "BREAKING NEWS @yelyahwilliams was a clue on @Jeopardy (and nobody knew the answer and I'm offended)"

And here's Williams' reply that was posted the new date: "i hope they all lost and went home with nothing twitter.com/parabails/stat'— hayley from Paramore" See the full posts here.