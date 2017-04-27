|
The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
.
Alternative rock icons The Church have announced that they will be visiting the United States this summer where they will be launching a short series of live dates. The run of summer dates is scheduled to begin on June 28th in Ann Arbor, MI at The Ark and will be wrapping up on July 8th in Pawling, NY at Daryl's House. The trek will include a performance at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 29th, stops in Cincinnati, Nashville, a two night stand at the City Winery in Chicago, Richmond and Ardmore, PA. The veteran is currently working on their 26th studio album, the follow up to their 2014 release "Further/Deeper."
The run of summer dates is scheduled to begin on June 28th in Ann Arbor, MI at The Ark and will be wrapping up on July 8th in Pawling, NY at Daryl's House.
The trek will include a performance at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 29th, stops in Cincinnati, Nashville, a two night stand at the City Winery in Chicago, Richmond and Ardmore, PA.
The veteran is currently working on their 26th studio album, the follow up to their 2014 release "Further/Deeper."
• Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issue
• Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records
• Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Stream New Song 'Infinite End'
• Avenged Sevenfold Release 'God Damn' Video
• The Melvins Announce Massive North American Tour
• Converge Begin Recording New Studio Album
• The Afghan Whigs Release 'Oriole' Video
• The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates
• Sevendust Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
• Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Warns Bands Of Wrong Motivations
• In This Moment Announce North American Summer Tour
• Red Fang Star Intimidated Sharing Stage With Slayer
• Paradise Lost Reveal New Details For Forthcoming Album
• Pearl Jam Announce Complete Scores Book
• Enslaved Enter The Studio For New Album
• Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos
• John Mayer Joined By Ryan Adams For Special Performance
• Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day
• Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'
• Yonder Mountain String Band Announce New Album
• Talking Heads' David Byrne Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme
• Saturday Night Live Announce Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry
• Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart
• Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'
• Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On 'The Late Late Show'
• Drake Tapped To Host Inaugural 'NBA Awards'
• Charlie Puth Releases 'Attention' Video
• Ellie Goulding And Kygo Releasing New Single 'First Time'
• Jeremih Releases 'I Think of You' Video With Chris Brown, Big Sean
• Big Boi Performs New Single 'Mic Jack' On 'Tonight Show'
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.