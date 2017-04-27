The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The run of summer dates is scheduled to begin on June 28th in Ann Arbor, MI at The Ark and will be wrapping up on July 8th in Pawling, NY at Daryl's House.

The trek will include a performance at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 29th, stops in Cincinnati, Nashville, a two night stand at the City Winery in Chicago, Richmond and Ardmore, PA.

The veteran is currently working on their 26th studio album, the follow up to their 2014 release "Further/Deeper."



The Church Tour Dates

6/28 - Ann Arbor, MI The Ark

6/29 - Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

6/30 - Cincinnati, OH The Woodward

7/1 - Nashville, TN City Winery

7/3 - Chicago, IL City Winery

7/4 - Chicago, IL City Winery

7/6 - Richmond, VA The Broadberry

7/7 - Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall

7/8 - Pawling, NY Daryl's House