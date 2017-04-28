Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son

The preteen bassist is talented by all accounts, but it still raises the question: "Is this really necessary?" There are plenty of grown-up bassists who don't need school permission to join Korn on a nu-metal tour of Latin America, but then again. "We're having fun! He's having a great time," Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer told NME. 'His dad's out here with us, just hanging out, shootin' the s---- and catching up. [Tye] knows like 17, 18 Korn songs, and he knows them really well--it's crazy. All the stops, and the breaks' it's crazy to see somebody that young so talented. He's gonna be a professional musician, and to know that at that early of an age is just inspiring."

You might wonder if a 12-year-old would feel a bit out-of-place on the road with guys in their mid- and late 40s. Tye, who was born in 2005, seems to be adjusting to his newfound fame like a pro.

"When we go to the shows, he's got people wanting his picture and his autograph - he's a little overwhelmed, but he's handling himself just like his dad, which is cool, collected and modest," Shaffer said. Read more here.